Three BOLD Predictions for 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Ahead of the Season Opener
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Patriots on Sunday in their 2024 season opener. They're hoping to win their first season opener since 2021.
Here are three bold predictions for the 2024 season:
Tee Higgins Goes OFF
Tee Higgins is going to have the best year of his career. The 25-year-old is going to post career-highs in yards, touchdowns and is also going to start all 17 games for the first time in his career.
Higgins will finish with 1,300+ yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Both would be career-highs.
Career Year for Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is also going to start all 17 games this season and will finish the year with 5,000+ passing yards and 40 touchdowns.
Burrow has a full arsenal of weapons, including the most versatile skill players and best offensive line he's had in his NFL career. Combine that with a full training camp and he's not only going to start fast, but he's going to play at an MVP level all season.
Dax Hill Leads Team in Interceptions
Dax Hill had a successful transition from safety to cornerback in training camp. Will it translate to regular season success?
Hill has good ball skills and could've had at least five interceptions last year. Instead, he had a few drops and ended up with just two.
That changes this season, as he'll finish with six interceptions. It would be a career-high and would give the Bengals' defense a much needed boost.
