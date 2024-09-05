All Bengals

Three BOLD Predictions for 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Ahead of the Season Opener

The Bengals play the Patriots in the season opener on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.

James Rapien

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws on the run to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-15 to improve to 2-2 on the season. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Patriots on Sunday in their 2024 season opener. They're hoping to win their first season opener since 2021.

Here are three bold predictions for the 2024 season:

Tee Higgins Goes OFF

Tee Higgins is going to have the best year of his career. The 25-year-old is going to post career-highs in yards, touchdowns and is also going to start all 17 games for the first time in his career.

Higgins will finish with 1,300+ yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Both would be career-highs.

Career Year for Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is also going to start all 17 games this season and will finish the year with 5,000+ passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

Burrow has a full arsenal of weapons, including the most versatile skill players and best offensive line he's had in his NFL career. Combine that with a full training camp and he's not only going to start fast, but he's going to play at an MVP level all season.

Dax Hill Leads Team in Interceptions

Dax Hill had a successful transition from safety to cornerback in training camp. Will it translate to regular season success?

Hill has good ball skills and could've had at least five interceptions last year. Instead, he had a few drops and ended up with just two.

That changes this season, as he'll finish with six interceptions. It would be a career-high and would give the Bengals' defense a much needed boost.

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

