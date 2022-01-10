Three Down Look: Bengals Playoff Slot Sealed After 21-16 Loss to Cleveland

Zac Taylor fell to 1-5 in his head coaching career against the Cleveland Browns.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals lost on Sunday, but won everywhere outside of First Energy Stadium. Cincinnati fell to Cleveland 21-16 but they're still hosting a home playoff game this Saturday against the Raiders.

Brandon Allen laid an egg, while Ja'Marr Chase captured another record.

Here's our Three Down Look at Cincinnati's regular season finale on the shores of Lake Erie.

Brandon Allen Freezes Up

Cincinnati benched most of the key starters in this game, and that didn't help Allen pick up any rhythm. He didn't look much like the quick-thinking passer who led multiple Bengals' victories last season.

Allen finished 15-for-29 passing for 136 yards, one touchdown, and four sacks. He tallied a total of -8.6 EPA in the game. The numbers matched an ugly watch. Allen struggled to get plays in on time, was wildly inaccurate even when receivers got open, and just never looked ready.

Sunday's showing may have been a bigger boon to Joe Burrow's MVP case than anything else. The Bengals franchise quarterback is obviously on a different level than Allen, but the latter seemingly needs a completely new offense to have any chance at staying afloat.

His head was below water all afternoon in a rare inefficient passing day from this offense. Allen's 4.7 net yards per attempt were the second-lowest all season by a Bengals' passer. Burrow posted 4.03 net yards per attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Markus Bailey and Mike Daniels Pop

Sunday presented a chance for a few players down the roster to show how much hard work they've been putting in this season. Markus Bailey and Mike Daniels reaped the fruits of their season-long labor.

Bailey has been a much bigger part of the defensive rotation than Daniels, and he proved why he's earned more opportunity. The linebacker led Cincinnati with a career-high 11 tackles and notched a huge pass break up in the red zone that Mike Hilton picked off and returned to midfield.

Right in front of Bailey was a hungry Daniels, who hadn't seen any defensive snaps this season but recorded three run stuffs and a tackle for loss. Daniels has been putting in extra work after every practice while building up his body. The dude looks like a Mac Truck and could be a usable depth piece over the next month if injury luck starts to disappear.

Daniels was the only Bengal to record a tackle for loss, while Wyatt Ray earned a strip-sack that Trayvon Henderson ran in for a touchdown.

Chasing History and Locking Away Playoff Demons

One of the Mt. Rushmore players from this Bengals season did suit up on Sunday. Chase caught two passes for 26 yards, good enough to break Chad Johnson's single-season franchise receiving yards record (1,440 yards).

Chase finished the season with 81 catches, 1,455 yards, and 13 touchdowns on 18 yards per catch. It's the greatest receiving season in team history and right up there with Randy Moss as the best rookie receiving season ever. He finished 18 yards short of the NFL rookie record for single-season yards held by Houston's Bill Groman (1,473 in 1960).

Now comes the moment Cincinnati fans have waited 32 years to experience. The Raiders come into town Saturday on short rest and having lost to this same Bengals team by three scores earlier in the season.

Burrow isn't Andy Dalton; Chase isn't A.J Green and D.J. Reader isn't Geno Atkins. Scars of playoff's past won't and shouldn't play a role in this game. Cincinnati opened as a 6.5-point favorite, and rightfully so. They have the hottest quarterback in the AFC, a home game in the elements, and a Raiders team on short rest that must be emotionally spent after Sunday night's epic win in overtime.

Just like Baltimore a few weeks ago, there are no excuses for a loss. Get it done and start prepping for a trip to Nashville or Kansas City.

