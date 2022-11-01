Three Positions the Cincinnati Bengals Should Consider Addressing at Trade Deadline

The Bengals were hoping that Mike Thomas and Trenton Irwin could take the reigns of the third wide receiver spot following Ja'Marr Chase's injury.

That certainly wasn't the case on Monday, as the duo finished with two receptions for 27 yards. Thomas also had a key drop.

Cincinnati could use a proven wide receiver to play alongside Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. It doesn't have to be a flashy name, but anyone that can contribute regularly and stretch the field would be an upgrade for Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor and the rest of the offense.