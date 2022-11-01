Three Positions the Cincinnati Bengals Should Consider Addressing at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-4 on the season, including 0-3 in the AFC North following Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns.
The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here are three positions Cincinnati should consider addressing before the deadline:
Wide Receiver
The Bengals were hoping that Mike Thomas and Trenton Irwin could take the reigns of the third wide receiver spot following Ja'Marr Chase's injury.
That certainly wasn't the case on Monday, as the duo finished with two receptions for 27 yards. Thomas also had a key drop.
Cincinnati could use a proven wide receiver to play alongside Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. It doesn't have to be a flashy name, but anyone that can contribute regularly and stretch the field would be an upgrade for Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor and the rest of the offense.
Cornerback
Chidobe Awuzie left the game with a right knee injury. He was on crutches and was wearing a bulky knee brace after the game.
“I don’t think it’s great. It’s a knee," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I don’t think it’s great. Didn’t get confirmation yet.”
Assuming Awuzie's injury is serious, the Bengals should gauge the cornerback market ahead of the deadline.
No one is going to replace Awuzie, but is there a veteran that can come in and soften the blow for a banged up unit?
Tre Flowers and Eli Apple are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Trading for a veteran cornerback would make a ton of sense.
Edge Rusher
The Bengals' pass rush was non-existent for most of the game on Monday night. They didn't generate pressure unless defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo dialed up a blitz.
Trey Hendrickson is dealing with a back issue. Sam Hubbard injured his finger, but kept playing. The interior of the Bengals' defensive line should be getting reinforcements soon, with DJ Reader and Josh Tupou working their way back from injury.
Even with those guys returning, adding another edge rusher makes a ton of sense.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury
Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture
Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta
Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory
Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans
Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'
Read More
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints
Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'
Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints
Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore
Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens
Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats
Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens
Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses
Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast