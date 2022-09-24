Quick Predictions: Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Gets Going in Week 3 Against New York Jets

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to pick up the first win of the season on Sunday when they take on the Jets at Metlife Stadium.

Here are three thoughts on Cincinnati ahead of Week 3:

Joe Burrow Gets Going Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Burrow hasn't played well in the first two weeks of the season, but that's going to change on Sunday. This offense hasn't scored a touchdown in the first half this season. That streak ends and Burrow throws for three scores for the first time since Cincinnati's win over Kansas City in Week 16 last season. Trey Hendrickson Sacks Joe Flacco Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals' defense only has two sacks this season and Trey Hendrickson is still looking for his first sack after posting 14.5 of them in 2021. He should win his matchup with George Fant and get to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday. Flacco still has a big arm, but he's a statue in the pocket. This is the week for Cincinnati's pass rush to get going. Chasin Chase Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Jets have two good corners in DJ Reed and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. New York is going to try to take away Ja'Marr Chase after holding him to three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown last season. Burrow is going to find Chase for a 50+ yard play on Sunday, which would be their longest play of the season [by far]. This Bengals' offense is going to break out of its' shell at some point. They'll show signs of life on Sunday, even with some questions in the trenches.

