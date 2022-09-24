Skip to main content

Quick Predictions: Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Gets Going in Week 3 Against New York Jets

Cincinnati is looking for their first win of the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to pick up the first win of the season on Sunday when they take on the Jets at Metlife Stadium. 

Here are three thoughts on Cincinnati ahead of Week 3:

Joe Burrow Gets Going

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow hasn't played well in the first two weeks of the season, but that's going to change on Sunday. 

This offense hasn't scored a touchdown in the first half this season. That streak ends and Burrow throws for three scores for the first time since Cincinnati's win over Kansas City in Week 16 last season. 

Trey Hendrickson Sacks Joe Flacco

Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (not pictured) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals' defense only has two sacks this season and Trey Hendrickson is still looking for his first sack after posting 14.5 of them in 2021. 

He should win his matchup with George Fant and get to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday. 

Flacco still has a big arm, but he's a statue in the pocket. This is the week for Cincinnati's pass rush to get going.

Chasin Chase

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have two good corners in DJ Reed and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. 

New York is going to try to take away Ja'Marr Chase after holding him to three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown last season. 

Burrow is going to find Chase for a 50+ yard play on Sunday, which would be their longest play of the season [by far]. 

This Bengals' offense is going to break out of its' shell at some point. They'll show signs of life on Sunday, even with some questions in the trenches. 

