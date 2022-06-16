Skip to main content

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Make Run at Odell Beckham Jr.

The 29-year-old is one of the best free agents available.

CINCINNATI — Odell Beckham Jr. is arguably the top free agent on the market. 

The star wide receiver performed at a high level down the stretch last season, helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. 

Here are three reasons why the Bengals should make a run at Beckham.

Still a Game Changer

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham proved his worth in the playoffs for the Rams, finishing with 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores. He also tallied 27 receptions for 305 yards and five scores in eight regular season games for Los Angeles last season. 

His quickness, route running, athleticism and playmaking is still elite. 

You Can Never Have Enough Weapons

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) laugh on the sidelines the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams

Some will wonder how Beckham would fit with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but the star wide-out fit in just fine with the Rams. 

When he signed with Los Angeles, the Rams had Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. 

Beckham was going to be the cherry on top of the sundae, much like he would be in Cincinnati. Ultimately, Woods suffered a torn ACL in practice and they needed Beckham to step in and play a big role. 

He won't be fully healthy until midseason after suffering a torn ACL of his own in Super Bowl LVI. With that said, Beckham would give the Bengals' offense one heck of a boost in November/early December. 

Bottom Line: Beckham Will Make The Bengals Better

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati is hoping to make another Super Bowl run this season and this time they want to finish the job. 

Couldn't Beckham help them? The guy already looks up to Joe Burrow. 

He called Burrow "the one" earlier this week. The star quarterback is a leader on the field and off of it. The Bengals' locker room chemistry is the strongest it's been in years. 

They could absorb a big personality like Beckham and get the most out of him—just like the Rams did last season. 

The Bengals making a real run at Beckham is unlikely, but it makes sense from a football standpoint.

A quartet of Chase, Higgins, Boyd and Beckham would be a nightmare for opposing defenses. 

The Bengals should use plenty of empty sets this year with a revamped offensive line. That means Burrow would likely have one of his four star receivers in single coverage on every play. 

Most people will roll their eyes at the idea and a wide receiver like Will Fuller might be a more realistic addition, but that doesn't mean the Bengals should dismiss the idea of signing Beckham.

Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Podcast: Is Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals in Doubt Following Minkah Fitzpatrick Extension?

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jessie Bates
How Does Minkah Fitzpatrick's New Deal Impact Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati?

Jun 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) participates in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers Sign Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Massive Contract Extension

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow Finishes Near Top of Latest Quarterback Rankings

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow Posts Impressive Time During Post Practice Sprints: 'It Just Feels Good to Feel Normal Again'

Ted Karras
Joe Burrow Praises One of the Bengals' Newest Offensive Linemen

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow Calls For Gun Control Reform

Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates1
Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

