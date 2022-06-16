Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Make Run at Odell Beckham Jr.

Cincinnati is hoping to make another Super Bowl run this season and this time they want to finish the job.

Couldn't Beckham help them? The guy already looks up to Joe Burrow.

He called Burrow "the one" earlier this week. The star quarterback is a leader on the field and off of it. The Bengals' locker room chemistry is the strongest it's been in years.

They could absorb a big personality like Beckham and get the most out of him—just like the Rams did last season.

The Bengals making a real run at Beckham is unlikely, but it makes sense from a football standpoint.

A quartet of Chase, Higgins, Boyd and Beckham would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Bengals should use plenty of empty sets this year with a revamped offensive line. That means Burrow would likely have one of his four star receivers in single coverage on every play.

Most people will roll their eyes at the idea and a wide receiver like Will Fuller might be a more realistic addition, but that doesn't mean the Bengals should dismiss the idea of signing Beckham.