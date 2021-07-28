Three Things to Watch for at Bengals Training Camp 2021

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp starts today and there are plenty of things I'll be watching for over the next few weeks.

How does Joe Burrow look? Is Ja'Marr Chase the real deal? Will this remade defense be in sync by the time the regular season rolls around? Is Jessie Bates going to get extended?

There are dozens of questions surrounding this team, which made it especially challenging to only name the three things I'll be monitoring the closest during training camp. It took time, but I was able to narrow it down to three main things.

Burrow Bounce Back?

Is Burrow better or worse after a devastating knee injury cost him the final six games of his rookie season and completely changed the way he prepared for the 2021 campaign?

He is fully cleared which is good news, but will he take part in 11-on-11s right away? Will he be limited in practice at all?

If he does practice daily, how does his arm look? There was plenty of talk about an increase in velocity during OTAs. Can he throw like that on a daily basis when defenders are on the field?

The Bengals' rebuild revolves around Burrow. If he's a star, then they'll be successful.

The Trenches

If the Bengals are going to succeed, then they need to be better in the trenches. Can Cincinnati's offensive line take a step forward with Frank Pollack leading the charge?

Second round pick Jackson Carman has a lot to prove in training camp. Can he win the starting right guard job?

The defensive line rotation is another interesting topic. How will Lou Anarumo deploy his new weapons? Trey Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi, DJ Reader, Joseph Ossai, Tyler Shelvin and Cam Sample are all newcomers. They're hoping to fix a unit that was decimated by injuries last season.

Anarumo needs to find a way to get the most out of a young, but talented group.

Special Teams

Remember when the Bengals drafted a kicker in the fifth round and cut him at the end of training camp?

It wasn't that long ago. Cincinnati selected Jake Elliott in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He lost the camp competition with Randy Bullock and has kicked for the Eagles ever since.

Will history repeat itself? The Bengals selected Evan McPherson in the fifth-round in April's draft. The Florida product is expected to be their kicker of the present and the future. Austin Seibert is still on the roster, but there's no way he'll beat out McPherson for the job, right? Right?

I'll be watching both kickers closely during camp. I'll also be paying close attention to the battle at punt returner.

Trent Taylor, Darius Phillips, Riley Lees and Pooka Williams all appear to be in the mix. The Bengals are hoping one of them can separate from the pack over the next few weeks.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News

Joe Burrow Expected to be Ready for First Training Camp Practice

Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Smooth in Offseason Workouts

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook