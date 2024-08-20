Three Things to Watch for During Cincinnati Bengals' Joint Practice With Indianapolis Colts
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Colts on Tuesday for their second and final joint practice of training camp. Here are three things I'll be monitoring closely:
Joe Burrow's Performance
Burrow and the first team offense didn't score a touchdown during 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 on Monday. It was a short session, but noteworthy. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase were both out. Burrow has had his fair share of struggles over the past week. It would be nice to see him bounce back in what is likely his final action against another team before the regular season opener against the Patriots.
Higgins and Trent Brown are expected to practice. Burrow won't have Chase, but he'll have most of his weapons against the Colts' starters.
Cornerback Battle
Dax Hill and DJ Turner II continue to battle for the starting cornerback job. Both guys have played well and the competition is down to the final week of camp.
Don't be shocked if Tuesday's practice is a deciding factor—especially if Hill is matched up with Michael Pittman Jr. The Bengals want to get him as many reps against quality wide receivers as they can. Meanwhile, Turner has been playing with the second-team defense, but the Bengals probably have a better idea of what he is at this point. Meanwhile, Hill is still getting comfortable at cornerback after switching positions this offseason.
Offensive Line Depth
Will Matt Lee continue to have a stellar training camp after faring well against the Bears' starters in the second preseason game?
Is Jaxson Kirkland ready to make one final push for a roster spot? With the Bengals shorthanded at tackle, is there any possibility of Jackson Carman redeeming himself and playing well on Tuesday?
We know Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Amarius Mims, Cody Ford and Brown are all roster locks. The depth behind those guys appears to have taken shape, but Tuesday is a chance for the back end of the offensive line room to make one final impression on the coaching staff before the preseason finale on Thursday night.
