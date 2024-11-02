Three Thoughts on Current State of Bengals Ahead of Trade Deadline and Crucial Game Against Raiders
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a must-win game against the Raiders on Sunday. They're going to have to win without some key pieces.
Here are three thoughts on the state of the team, Sunday's game and the five-day stretch that will define their season:
Five Days to MAKE or BREAK the 2024 Bengals
The Bengals have underperformed so far this season, but that doesn't mean they can't turn things around.
Their backs are against the wall. They can change that by winning two games in five days. They play the Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Then, they head to Baltimore on Wednesday for a Thursday night showdown against the Ravens.
They can go from 3-5 to 5-5 in a 106 hour span, racking up two AFC wins and a win over one of the best teams in football (Ravens).
It's a TALL task. There's no doubt about it. But that has to be their mindset. A five day stretch to save the season.
Two games in a 106 hour span will define the 2024 Bengals. Sometimes it's complicated, but it really is that simple.
Lose either game and their playoff hopes will be all but done. Win both and they'd be right back into the playoff mix ahead of the mini-bye and a Week 11 showdown with the Chargers.
Injury Situation
Tee Higgins (quad) and Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) are officially doubtful and neither guy is going to play this week. That isn't shocking.
Higgins was out last week and Brown didn't finish the game against the Eagles after getting injured in a win over Cleveland in Week 7.
Zack Moss' neck injury is a surprise. How serious is it? Will he miss significant time? Who will be their pass blocking back?
Look for Trayveon Williams to step into that role on Sunday against the Raiders. It's a tall task, especially with Brown Jr. out and Maxx Crosby hoping to wreck the Bengals' season.
It's reasonable to expect rookie running back Kendall Milton get elevated from the practice squad.
Trade Deadline
Dianna Russini is reporting that the Bengals are hoping to bolster their pass rush ahead of the trade deadline.
Most people will dismiss the idea because Cincinnati doesn't make any in-season trades, but the Bengals' front office knows they're a flawed football team. They know they need to add talent if they're going to make a real run.
Anytime you have Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase you have a chance. There's no reason why they shouldn't aggressively pursue Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari. The 24-year-old has six sacks this season and will be a free agent in March.
If Moss' injury is serious, then the Bengals should absolutely look to add a running back before the deadline. Moss is a key piece of the offense. They need a reliable pass blocking back that can also be a threat with the ball in his hands—both as a runner and in the passing game.
Their plan should be simple. Beat the Raiders, then finalize a trade for a pass rusher, running back or any other possible target on Sunday night. That should be the Bengals' mindset. That way the player(s) they trade for can get in the building on Monday, pass his physical and dive into the playbook ahead of another must-win against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
