CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Friday afternoon in front of the biggest crowd they've had this week.

Fans gathered in hopes of landing autographs and seeing guys like Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and top Bengals players.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's session.

Offensive Line Shuffle Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals' offensive line shuffle continued on Friday. Cincinnati has used three different combinations on the right side of the first-team offensive line with Alex Cappa and La'el Collins nursing injuries. Cappa is cleared, but still hasn't participated in team activities. Hakeem Adeniji and Cordell Volson appear to be competing for the backup right guard job with Cappa out. Volson was in with the first team on Thursday and Friday. Isaiah Prince was back at right tackle Friday after D'Ante Smith got a look on Thursday. Joe and Ja'Marr James Rapien Joe Mixon signed autographs multiple times on Friday. He signed for kids during a special teams portion of practice. Then, he stayed on the field and signed after the session. Ja'Marr Chase also spent a ton of time signing autographs for fans. It was by far the biggest crowd of camp up to this point. From a football standpoint, Chase's route running appears to have reached another level. He's fast, explosive and has improved in and out of his breaks. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year could be even better this season. Injuries © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. Wide receiver Mike Thomas injured his left ankle/Achilles after making a 30-yard catch in 11-on-11s. Mike Hilton stepped on his left ankle. The veteran didn't return to team drills, but he did stay after practice to get some extra work on the JUGS machine. Rookie Jeff Gunter appeared to suffer a left leg injury on the final play of 11-on-11s. The seventh-rounder out of Coastal Carolina was on the ground for a few minutes, before being helped to his feet. He took a few steps, but had a severe limp.

