Watch: Analyst Praises Al Golden's Coaching Traits as he Takes Bengals Defensive Coordinator Position
CINCINNATI — A to Z Sports NFL analyst Ryan Roberts loves what Al Golden could bring to the Bengals defense this coming season.
Roberts noted his even-keel approach and smart consistency in an interview with ESPN 1530's Mo Egger.
"There's a reason that the Cincinnati Bengals wanted him as a linebacker coach in general and why so many NFL people have such a high opinion of him," Roberts said on Egger's radio show. "And he's really smart, he's got a different energy ... He has the answers, it seems. And he doesn't ever seem like he's frazzled. Even if he doesn't have it, he doesn't show it, which I think is a big thing for a coordinator, especially the growth that we've seen.
He's built a team that, when he first got there, they just were not a team that could take the ball away. Well, they had like32 forced turnovers this year. Defensively, they led all of college football and a big reason for it is he's incredibly smart with his second-level pressures. He's going to play a lot of man, but he's going to sneak in that occasional robber coverage or something that's going to get a quarterback in trouble. And more than anything, he's consistent with everything, like even after the Year One struggles, he didn't say, 'I'm going to scrap everything because that didn't work.'"
Those "struggles" in Year One amounted to 23 points per game allowed, which ranked 39th nationally. Cincinnati would've made the playoffs if they allowed that number this past season (23 PPG ranked 18th in the NFL).
Cincinnati just has to be average on defense to give its MVP-caliber quarterback a chance.
