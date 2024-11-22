All Bengals

Watch: Best of Bengals Mic'd Up Through 11 Games

Cincinnati is getting a week to rest and recover.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a Higgins touchdown in the third quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals put together a fun Mic'd Up montage to enjoy during the bye week.

Check out the best moments through 11 games on Mic'd Up players so far:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

