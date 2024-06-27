Watch: Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase Tour NHL Facility, Hit The Ice Together
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Brown had some fun north of the border this offseason when they toured the NHL facilities put together by the Montreal Canadiens.
Check out the teammates taking it all in and getting some ice time as well.
