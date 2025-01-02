All Bengals

Watch: Chase Brown Mic'd Up Against Denver Broncos

Brown had a nice outing in the win.

Russ Heltman

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) reacts after advancing the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) reacts after advancing the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had Chase Brown rock the Mic'd Up duties this past weekend in a wild 3-24 overtime win over the Denver Broncos.

Check out some of the best moments from the young rusher's nice outing against a fellow playoff contender:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

