All Bengals

Watch: Daijahn Anthony Gets Call Confirming Bengals Roster Spot

Anthony could provide nice depth in the safety room.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) attempts to tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) in the first quarter between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) attempts to tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) in the first quarter between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Daijahn Anthony beat the odds over the past month and made Cincinnati's final roster as a seventh-round pick.

Check out the moment he learned the news:

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts

Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury

Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp

It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Snap Count Takeaways Following Loss to Chicago Bears

Josh Newton Frames Up And Down Day Against Chicago: 'It's All A Learning Experience'

Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Excited About Pending Contract Extension

Postgame Observations: Chicago Bears Beat Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Second Preseason Game

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+