Watch: ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Breaks Down Joe Burrow's Career-Long TD Run
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow did something on Sunday Night Football he's never pulled off in the NFL: Score on a scramble from midfield. It took his underrated athleticism and vaunted football mind to pull it off.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky had some glowing comments for Burrow surrounding the 47-yard play. The analyst noted how fast Burrow realized it was strict man coverage from New York, with no one accounting for the quarterback.
"He doesn't even get to the top of his drop—look how quickly it triggers for him," Orlovsky noted on X. "This isn't a designed QB run— this is Joe just being so aware of what the defense is trying to do versus him and realizing that was the only guy that had responsibility for him and he's already trigger rushed, 'I'm gone.'"
It ended up being Burrow's longest NFL run and a crucial play towards getting Cincinnati to 2-4 on the season. Check out the full breakdown from Orlovsky:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Win Over Giants
Cincinnati Bengals' B.J. Hill Makes Emotional, Triumphant Return to MetLife, Helps Defense Snap Dubious Streak
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow's Run and Clutch Plays on Defense Help Bengals Beat Giants 17-7
Watch: Bengals Strike On Opening Drive With Career-Long TD From Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Attending Sunday's Bengals-Ravens Game
Bengals Elevate Cornerback Jalen Davis Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Set to Make Debut Against Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Focused on Fixing Issues Ahead of Crucial AFC North Matchup With Baltimore Ravens
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast