Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Out New Griddy Celebration For Special Fan
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase created some special moments for one of his biggest fans over the past week. HBO's Hard Knocks highlighted Chase's relationship with cancer fighter Brixton Wood on this week's latest episode.
The two met up in Dallas before Cincinnati's game on Monday and Chase told him he'd show off a new version of the Griddy for him after scoring a touchdown. He cemented that promise early in the game.
Wood is battling leukemia for the second time and met Chase as part of the My Wish program in 2023. Check out the interaction pregame:
