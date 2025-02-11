All Bengals

Watch: Joe Burrow Praises WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark, Plans to See Her Play Soon

The Bengals star talked about a lot of topics last week.

Russ Heltman

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — A pair of superstars could meet up during the upcoming WNBA season. Joe Burrow praised Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during the NFL Super Bowl festivities last week and plans to see her play in person soon.

Burrow talked about the plans with The Gist Sports.

"Shoutout Caitlin Clark, she's always fun to watch," Burrow said. "I think she's bringing a lot of fans to the WNBA, just going to continue to get better. She's an hour and a half from Cincy, so I'll have to go and make the trip."

Clark just wrapped up a historic rookie season and is widely considered the biggest star in women's basketball. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds as a rookie.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

