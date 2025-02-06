'We Don't Have Time to Wait Around' - Joe Burrow Ready to See Improvement From Defense
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense was a mess this past season and Joe Burrow discussed how the team can fix it during his Thursday appearance on ESPN's First Take.
The Bengals ranked tied for 25th in the NFL after allowing 25.5 points per game across the 17-game slate.
"We need Trey Hendrickson back," Burrow noted on the show. "We need to give him what he's worth and what he deserves. He's earned that and we need our young guys to come on. We need to draft well. We need guys to come in and produce immediately. We don't have time to wait around. And I think we have the young guys that are capable of going into an offseason training the way that they need to to take advantage of all the opportunities that they can and come out and play well early."
Hendrickson was basically the soul source of pass-rus production last season as Cincinnati whiffed on its defensive tackle plan. Sheldon Rankins played a career-low 287 snaps and it cratered their depth up front.
Young guys like Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson have to keep improving, plus, it's put up or shut up time for Myles Murphy entering his third NFL season. He graded worse than his rookie campaign on PFF (56.5 overall), posting just 20 total quarterback pressures and zero sacks.
