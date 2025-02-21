'We Would Have Had a Good Chance' - Joe Burrow Confident in How Bengals Could've Fared in 2025 Playoffs
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow discussed the rough 2024 season for his Bengals during Super Bowl week with The Sports Daily's DJ Siddiqi. He's convinced Cincinnati would've had a great chance to play in the big game if they had notched one more victory in the regular season and made the playoffs.
The Bengals won five in a row to end the 2024 season but missed the playoffs at 9-8 overall.
”I think we would have had a good chance,” Burrow told The Sports Daily. “But would have, could have, should have, that’s not where we were. That’s not the position that we put ourselves in. We needed help at the end.”
If ifs and buts were candy and nuts every day would be Christmas. The Bengals started slowly again in the Zac Taylor era with a 1-4 opening record and couldn't climb out of it. Burrow is focused on starting much better this fall, with a hopeful Super Bowl LX run looming.
”Yeah, I would say a little bit,” Burrow told Siddiqi about the Bengals being motivated from missing the playoffs the past two years. “I don’t think focusing on the end goal is the best way to look at things at this point in my career. If you just focus on controlling what you can control day to day, focus on getting better, the rest is going to take care of itself.”
Start 1-0 in 2025 and move on from there as Burrow tries to continue leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns, like he did in 2024. Check out the full story here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast