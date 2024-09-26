Week 3 Grades: How Did Cincinnati Bengals' O-Line Perform Against Commanders?
The Bengals fell to 0-3 after losing a shootout with rookie Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Are we finally seeing the Bengals offense we have been waiting for?
The biggest story of the Bengals' offensive line coming out of Monday Night Football was not only the loss of veteran right tackle Trent Brown, but the official debut of 18th overall pick Amarius Mims. Before suffering a season-ending knee injury, Brown was having his worst performance of the season. However, Mims didn't provide the substantial boost fans had been expecting and ended up with the worst overall grade of the group.
Week 3 Overall Grades
The right tackle position was a weakness for the group in Week 3, with both Mims and Brown landing sub-60 grades. Outside of that, the core of this offensive line room is steadily improving week to week early on this season. In Week 1, the four steady players of this group averaged a 70.50 grade per my grading process. In Week 2, the average jumped to 72.62; in Week 3, the average shot up to an impressive 77.05. Better yet, there has been an 85+ performance from one of these four players in the first three games. This week, Cordell Volson posted the second-best overall grade of the season with an 88.52. Once Mims settles in, Bengals fans will have an impressive group on their hands.
Week 3 Run Blocking Grades
On the way to his impressive overall grade, Volson posted a near perfect run blocking grade (97.06). The fourth rounder out of North Dakota State has been more than impressive in his third season as a starter for the Bengals. Ted Karras and Volson have both already posted two games with 80+ run blocking games this season. Orlando Brown Jr. has been so close to making the club with two games where he graded over 79, but just shy of that 80 grade.
Week 3 Pass Protection Grades
Volson completed the sweep in Week 3 by topping the charts in all three grading categories (overall, run blocking and pass protection) and posted an 80.68 grade in protection this week. Volson also posted a clean sheet in Week 3 with no pressures, sacks or quarterback hits. Once again, the left side of this line (and Ted Karras) are anchoring the group so far this season. It will be interesting to see if, as the Bengals solidify the right tackle position, Cappa's grades improve as well.
Week 3 Summary
It seems like Volson has arrived through three weeks of play. He has the second highest average of the squad, behind Karras. Though Cappa has put together solid performances so far this season, I would like to see more from the veteran, especially since he'll be lining up next to Mims.
I would advise fans to not panic over a lackluster debut from the rookie right tackle. Not only did he come into the game cold (and off an injury of his own), but it was his NFL debut. I look forward to watching the right side of this line step up in the coming weeks and to continued success for the three solid starters on the left side as the Bengals chase that elusive first win of the 2024 campaign.
