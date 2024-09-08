All Bengals

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

The Bengals are 0-1 after Sunday's loss.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase looks at the scoreboard as his team is defeated by the New England Patriots 16-10 at Paycor Stadium Sunday, September 8, 2024. The Bengals lost 16-10.
Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase looks at the scoreboard as his team is defeated by the New England Patriots 16-10 at Paycor Stadium Sunday, September 8, 2024. The Bengals lost 16-10. / Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Patriots 16-10 on Sunday. They're 0-1 on the season. Here are our winners and losers from the loss:

Winners

Ja'Marr Chase

Chase led the Bengals in receptions (6) and receiving yards (62). He might've missed all of training camp, but he was still their most dynamic threat. He had a 28-yard catch in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal.

Ryan Rehkow

The rookie set a new Bengals record when he had an 80-yard punt in the first quarter. He averaged 64.5 yards per punt, had one downed inside the 20-yard line and was the holder when Evan McPherson made a 51-yard field goal.

Losers

Zac Taylor

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 1-5 is season openers. The Bengals' offense didn't score in the first half of their season opener for a second-straight year.

Taylor also decided to punt on 4th-and-5 from the 15-yard line with 2:13 left in the game. The Bengals never got the ball back.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow didn't look like himself. He completed 21-of-29 passes for 164 yards. He had some nice throws and nearly threw a touchdown on two separate instances. They're going to need him to push the ball downfield more if they're going to reach their full potential this season.

Tanner Hudson

Hudson fumbled the ball on the two-yard line. He already had a first down and probably scores if he dives into the end zone and keeps the ball tucked.

Bengals' Offense

The Bengals went three-and-out on their first three possessions. Then they fumbled and turned the ball over on downs on their next two possessions.

Starting slow is something we've seen from this group, but their offense was awful on Sunday.

Missed Tackles

The Bengals struggled to tackle the Patriots in key moments on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett escaped multiple times, despite being under pressure for most of the game.

Combine that with their inability to bring down Rhamondre Stevenson in space and it's easy to see why the Patriots were able to run the clock out late in the game after Taylor decided to punt on 4th-and-5.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears

Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats

Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals

NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season

Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut

Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/AllBengals Insiders+