Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Patriots 16-10 on Sunday. They're 0-1 on the season. Here are our winners and losers from the loss:
Winners
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase led the Bengals in receptions (6) and receiving yards (62). He might've missed all of training camp, but he was still their most dynamic threat. He had a 28-yard catch in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal.
Ryan Rehkow
The rookie set a new Bengals record when he had an 80-yard punt in the first quarter. He averaged 64.5 yards per punt, had one downed inside the 20-yard line and was the holder when Evan McPherson made a 51-yard field goal.
Losers
Zac Taylor
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 1-5 is season openers. The Bengals' offense didn't score in the first half of their season opener for a second-straight year.
Taylor also decided to punt on 4th-and-5 from the 15-yard line with 2:13 left in the game. The Bengals never got the ball back.
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow didn't look like himself. He completed 21-of-29 passes for 164 yards. He had some nice throws and nearly threw a touchdown on two separate instances. They're going to need him to push the ball downfield more if they're going to reach their full potential this season.
Tanner Hudson
Hudson fumbled the ball on the two-yard line. He already had a first down and probably scores if he dives into the end zone and keeps the ball tucked.
Bengals' Offense
The Bengals went three-and-out on their first three possessions. Then they fumbled and turned the ball over on downs on their next two possessions.
Starting slow is something we've seen from this group, but their offense was awful on Sunday.
Missed Tackles
The Bengals struggled to tackle the Patriots in key moments on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett escaped multiple times, despite being under pressure for most of the game.
Combine that with their inability to bring down Rhamondre Stevenson in space and it's easy to see why the Patriots were able to run the clock out late in the game after Taylor decided to punt on 4th-and-5.
