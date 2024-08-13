All Bengals

Zac Taylor Asks Ja'Marr Chase Fun Question About Jermaine Burton

Burton flashed in his first NFL chance.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) catches a pass for a touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner back Zyon McCollum (27) attempts to stop him in the fourth quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Jermaine Burton got Ja'Marr Chase and Zac Taylor excited on the sidelines Saturday night. Cincinnati fell 17-14 to Tampa Bay, but Burton was electric in the game (three catches, 82 yards, one touchdown). 

Burton's score prompted Zac Taylor to ask Chase if they created a monster out of the rookie.

"We created a monster didn't we?" Taylor said to Chase. 

Check out the full clip below from Burton's big moment:

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

