Zac Taylor Discusses Ja'Marr Chase's Latest Practice Absence

Cincinnati is quickly approaching Week 1.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) talks with head coach Zac Taylor on the sideline during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) talks with head coach Zac Taylor on the sideline during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to take things "day-to-day" with Ja'Marr Chase after Zac Taylor gave the latest update on his star wide receiver's contract hold-in.

Chase did not suit up for Wednesday's practice session, and Taylor would not project his practice status for the rest of the week.

"I think every day is a new day," the Bengals head coach said on Wednesday. "We'll keep working through it. Not going to make predictions on what tomorrow brings. At the end of the day, Ja'Marr is a great dude that means a lot to this team. And we'll just continue to take it day-to-day."

Taylor noted this isn't a distraction along with Chase's work ethic and game-readiness amidst limited practice time, but it's the NFL, and every practice opportunity could help take the offense to a new level in the NFL's toughest division.

"This is all part of that plan that we've talked about," Taylor said when asked if he expects Chase to play against New England next Sunday. "So this is just the later stages of that plan, but I think it's wise for me just to say we're going to take a day-to-day and see what tomorrow brings as part of the plan."

The clock is ticking away with kickoff against the Patriots 11 days away.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

