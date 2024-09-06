Zac Taylor Gives Latest on Bengals Injuries Entering New England Matchup
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media briefly on Friday and noted Cincinnati "will see" if Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Ja'Marr Chase (contract dispute) play against New England on Sunday.
Higgins was not spotted at the team walkthrough Friday after being limited on Thursday. Chase has been at all three sessions to close the work week.
Meanwhile, rookie DT Kris Jenkins (thumb) is having surgery for the injury and will be out at least for this game.
