Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts On Bengals' Practicing In Rain Against Bears
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor's squad faced the elements on Thursday in a joint practice with Chicago, a test he found important for all.
Taylor wants the Bengals to have a feel for every situation they could face this coming season.
"In a lot of ways, it is good, because whether you're getting it by yourself, you all remember, first game of season last year, we were in Cleveland and rained the whole game," Taylor said. "And so I think it's good work to learn what works for us and what doesn't in this environment against a different team. And so it's good because as it started getting heavier as practice went on, it's good to kind of get a sense of, like, all right, these are the passes that would be most beneficial for us, and here's how we can run the ball.
"I thought that was really good for us to be able to manage through that. And there's the footing, offense and defense, just keeping your feet underneath you. And the gripping gets a little loose when it gets wet. And so I thought there was a lot of good stuff for us to be able to build off of and learn from and store away."
The Bengals returned Charlie Jones to practice, another weapon for Joe Burrow and an offense that still took some hits down the depth chart with injuries.
Cincinnati lost to Cleveland 24-3 to start last season with the latest opener looming about three weeks away.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1
Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'
Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener
Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive
Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception
Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14
Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle
Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension
Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level
Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp
Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast