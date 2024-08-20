All Bengals

Zac Taylor Gives Update on Starter Plan Against Colts, Praises Joint Practice Work

Cincinnati got to roll out plenty of different looks against Chicago last week and Indianapolis this week.

Russ Heltman

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor smiles after the defense forces a three-and-out on the opening drive of the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor smiles after the defense forces a three-and-out on the opening drive of the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Greene-The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Another week another joint practice for the Bengals with Indianapolis in town for Tuesday's action. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed to the media following the outing that no starters are slated to play in the final preseason game on Thursday.

"There might be one or two guys that mix in there," Taylor noted about Thursday's start plan.

He also dove into his overarching thoughts on a pair of joint sessions that Cincinnati got a lot of good data from.

"Great work, good rain work, good weather work, different schemes in all aspects offense team and special teams," Taylor said. "So I thought, all in all, it's really good to get those two days of work."

Taylor wouldn't say Cincinnati was further along as a team than they've been in years past, but having Joe Burrow for a full training camp so far can't hurt that trajectory. Check out more on the session from our James Rapien below.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Snap Count Takeaways Following Loss to Chicago Bears

Josh Newton Frames Up And Down Day Against Chicago: 'It's All A Learning Experience'

Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Excited About Pending Contract Extension

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-3 Preseason Loss to the Bears

Postgame Observations: Chicago Bears Beat Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Second Preseason Game

Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1

Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'

Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener

Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive

Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception

Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14

Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle

Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension

Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+