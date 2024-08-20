Zac Taylor Gives Update on Starter Plan Against Colts, Praises Joint Practice Work
CINCINNATI — Another week another joint practice for the Bengals with Indianapolis in town for Tuesday's action. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed to the media following the outing that no starters are slated to play in the final preseason game on Thursday.
"There might be one or two guys that mix in there," Taylor noted about Thursday's start plan.
He also dove into his overarching thoughts on a pair of joint sessions that Cincinnati got a lot of good data from.
"Great work, good rain work, good weather work, different schemes in all aspects offense team and special teams," Taylor said. "So I thought, all in all, it's really good to get those two days of work."
Taylor wouldn't say Cincinnati was further along as a team than they've been in years past, but having Joe Burrow for a full training camp so far can't hurt that trajectory. Check out more on the session from our James Rapien below.
