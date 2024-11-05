Zac Taylor Highlights Khalil Herbert Trade Amidst Zack Moss's Season-Ending Neck Injury
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor discussed the Bengals' trade addition of Khalil Herbert ahead of Tuesday night's practice. It all comes amidst the significant neck injury to Zack Moss, landing him on injured reserve for likely the rest of the season.
Taylor confirmed that new update on Moss and "wouldn't take it off the table" when it came to chances of Herbert playing in the crucial AFC North battle against Baltimore.
"I think he can help us in a lot of different ways, played a lot of football in his time in Chicago," Taylor said about Herbert on Tuesday. "Good reports on him coming out of college, evaluated his play over the last couple days, and excited to add him to the mix."
The Bengals new back has pretty solid experience in his fourth NFL season. All in all, he's notched 372 rushing attempts for 1,791 yards (4.8-yard average) and nine TDs. The 5-9, 212-pound rusher can be the thunder to Chase Brown's lightning.
He has a 61.2 PFF grade on 27 snaps this season, but has graded out at 72 or higher in each of the past three campaigns (300-plus snaps in each).
"He's had good production in the run game," Taylor continued. "He's an able and willing protecter, good production out of the backfield over his time there in Chicago. Smart guy. Great reports on him. People say a lot of positive things about him. So excited to get him in there."
As for Moss, Taylor didn't have much insight into how the injury happened, but isn't confident he'll be back this season.
"I just know late in the week, he didn't feel right, and got some tests, and that's where it ended up," Taylor concluded about the veteran back.
