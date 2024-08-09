All Bengals

Zac Taylor Lifts Curtain on Handling Players' Contract Frustrations: 'It's Worked Out For Us So Far'

Cincinnati is trying to find the right roster balance.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) talks with head coach Zac Taylor on the sideline during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) talks with head coach Zac Taylor on the sideline during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals coaching staff has had to manage players frustrated with their contracts in recent years. Zac Taylor dove into how they walk that fine line with ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Tee Higgins is about to play on the franchise tag, while Ja'Marr Chase is not practicing at training camp right now as he seeks a contract extension before the season.

"We obviously try to build close relationships with these players so that, in times like this, you can have a give-and-take, back-and-forth of, 'Hey, vent to me for a second, get it off your chest, here's what we're going to go through, here's how we're going to manage it,'" Taylor said to Graziano. "It's not always perfect. It's always stressful. It's not unnatural to be stressed or frustrated or anxious. But I think our guys do a good job articulating it to us. ... I've always felt good about the honesty and straightforwardness, and it's worked out for us so far."

Letting elite players get to the end of their deals has been a Yin and Yang experience for Cincinnati. Too often in the past decade, they've paid older players contracts they are no longer worth and let young players walk (i.e. Jessie Bates III) that've flashed and turn into elite talents.

They need to find the right balance more often, or this roster may not be maximized in the Joe Burrow era.

