Zac Taylor Notes Bengals Starters Won't Play Against Chicago

Cincinnati fell to Tampa Bay 17-14 to open the 2024 preseason.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches the video board in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Bengals 17-14.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches the video board in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Bengals 17-14. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals scored half their points in Saturday's loss 17-14 loss to Tampa Bay with its starters out there, but don't expect to see them this week against Chicago.

Head coach Zac Taylor noted the ones will get plenty of work in during Thursday's joint practice with the Bears.

"I'm not going to set that in stone," Taylor said about starters playing again this preseason. "I wouldn't take it off the table, but I'm also going to be slower to say that. I don't anticipate our guys playing against Chicago. I think that in this particular game, we're anticipating getting good work on Thursday, but no, the twos and threes and fours play more in this game, and then address, where we need to be as a team against Indy."

Cincinnati should get some nice stuff on tape Thursday, where most of the snaps will be handled by starting players in Illinois.

