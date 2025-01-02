Zac Taylor Offers Latest Bengals Injury Update as Practices Wrap Ahead of Steelers Matchup
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor updated playing statuses for a few injured Bengals players on Thursday ahead of Saturday's action against the Steelers.
Chase Brown and Amarius Mims (hand) are going to try and gut it out but will be questionable, while Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) is gearing up to play after managing his injury throughout the week. Drew Sample (groin) has not practiced once this week but should suit up barring a setback.
"We'll see," Taylor said about both Chase Brown and Mims playing this weekend.
Cincinnati has to win this game and get some help around the AFC to get into the playoffs.
