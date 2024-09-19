All Bengals

Zac Taylor Provides Latest Bengals Injury Update With Commanders Preparation Intensifying

Cincinnati's defensive line is shredded right now.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor signals after a Chiefs penalty in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor gave the latest information on some of Cincinnati's injured players including Tee Higgins (hamstring), B.J. Hill (hamstring), Sheldon Rankins (hamstring), and more.

"Get him into practice today and see where he goes from there," Taylor said about Higgins specifically as the Bengals gear up for his Monday night return.

Cincinnati just signed veteran NFL DT Lawrence Guy to help beef up the depth ahead of Monday's game. Taylor doesn't expect either Hill or Rankins to practice on Thursday as they take it "day-by-day" with those two.

"We'll continue to work him through it, get Kris (Jenkins) out there see what he's capable of over the course of the week," Taylor said about Jenkins returning from his thumb surgery.

He did not provide specific insight on Amarius Mims's (pectoral) status, but the rookie is expected to continue to practice this week.

We'll see if any of those trench pieces can make a return in Week 3.

