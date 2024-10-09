Zac Taylor Provides Latest Injury Updates Surrounding Sheldon Rankins, Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor updated the team's injuries this week, including a pending return from DT Sheldon Rankins (hamstring).
Cincinnati could use all the help possible for its shoddy defense.
"We'll work him back this week and see where he's at," Taylor said about Rankins on Wednesday.
Taylor also confirmed names like CB Mike Hilton (knee) will practice and possibly suit up this week. Cincinnati also got D.J. Ivey back from injured reserve on Wednesday to help out the CB room although Taylor wouldn't confirm if he'd play as soon as Sunday.
"It's trending in the right direction," Taylor said about Hilton playing against the Giants.
