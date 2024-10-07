Zac Taylor Shares Optimistic Update About Amarius Mims and Sheldon Rankins
CINCINNATI — Sheldon Rankins has missed the past two Bengals games with a hamstring injury, but head coach Zac Taylor noted the defensive tackle is "trending in a positive direction" to play against the Giants.
Cincinnati's defense ranks 30th in rushing yards per game allowed as the defensive line creeps back to a healthier position.
"I think that's trending in a positive direction," Taylor said about Rankins playing on Sunday. "I'm careful, we'll see in practice and we'll let him practice before we make that full declaration."
Meanwhile, Amarius Mims went down with an injury on Sunday and returned with what Taylor noted as lingering soreness.
"Just really sore, but longterm-wise will be fine, but just sore and probably will have to manage it this week," Taylor said about Mims who continues to start at right tackle.
