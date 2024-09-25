Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries As Panthers Preparation Begins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are licking their wounds at 0-3 with Zac Taylor updating the media on a few injuries Wednesday. Cincinnati could really use defensive line help from B.J. Hill (hamstring), and Sheldon Rankins (hamstring).
"We'll see as we go, B.J. is probably a little closer than Sheldon but we'll see as the week goes," Taylor said about the interior duo.
Cincinnati has hemorrhaged 142.3 rushing yards per game this season (26th in the NFL) and has no path to fixing it right now without the interior line getting healthier.
"The one thing you can't do is re-aggravate something thats gonna linger for much longer," Taylor noted. "Obviously we need those guys back, we want them back, but at the same time, we gotta make sure they are in the right place before we get them back on the field."
Both Rankins and Hill missed Monday's game after getting hurt against Kansas City.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Trent Brown Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return in Primetime Matchup
Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Ja'Marr Chase On Deep Opening Drive Touchdown Against Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
Look: Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels Chat Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast