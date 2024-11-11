Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries Entering Chargers Week
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the Bengals are hoping to have Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and Tee Higgins (quad) back this week against Los Angeles.
Taylor gave the latest update on their statuses Monday afternoon.
"We'll see you know 48 hours, we'll get on the field Wednesday," Taylor said about the Higgins and Brown practicing this week. "(They) did a walkthrough today, everything is positive, but we'll take those guys day to day starting on Wednesday."
Taylor then noted walkthroughs are much easier to work into than practice. Getting them both on the field against the top scoring defense in the league is crucial for the Bengals.
Cincinnati nearly pulled off the upset win over Baltimore without them on a short week but fell just short in regulation. They currently sit just one game back of the final AFC playoff spot.
