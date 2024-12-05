All Bengals

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals' Star Injuries, Including Orlando Brown Jr.'s Status Against Dallas

Cincinnati plays on Monday Night Football this week.

Russ Heltman

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) leaves the field after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) leaves the field after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor gave the latest update on Bengals injuries, including confirmation of Logan Wilson's surgery and more. Taylor noted Wilson could join Evan McPherson on injured reserve and that there hasn't been a lot of progress with Orlando Brown Jr.'s injury.

The head coach declared him doubtful for Monday's game.

"I don't know about that yet, you know, we'll just continue to work through the week with Orlando," Taylor said about putting him on IR as well. "We'll see, he'd be doubtful right now."

It's been that kind of season on the injury front for Cincinnati.

Published
