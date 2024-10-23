Zac Taylor Updates Geno Stone, Orlando Brown Jr.'s Injuries With Eagles Preparation Ramping Up

All Bengals

Cincinnati can ill afford more injuries at offensive tackle.

Russ Heltman

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) blocks as Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) rushes in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor gave the latest update on injured Bengals like Orlando Brown Jr. (calf) and Geno Stone (lower leg) following their dings this past Sunday.

It's too early to tell if both will have a chance to suit up against the Eagles in Week 8.

"We'll see how they can get through the week in practice and make a decision from there," Taylor said about Stone and Brown, with no indication they will or won't practice on Wednesday.

Cincinnati likely needs Brown to play more out of the duo, given the Bengals' brutal depth at offensive tackle with two players at that spot already out for the season.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+