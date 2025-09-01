Bengals Jersey Watch: Team To Don Most Frequent Uniform Combination for Season Opener at Cleveland
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will open the 2025 season Sunday in Cleveland while sporting their most frequently worn uniform combination since their jersey redesign in 2021.
The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants with black stripes and black socks.
It will be the 17th time they have worn that combination, with all 17 coming on the road.
The Bengals are 10-7 in the white-white-black-black combination, and they have a two-game winning streak wearing it.
Cincinnati beat the Tennessee Titans 37-27 in Week 15 and the New York Giants 17-7 in Week 6.
The last time the Bengals wore the combination for a season opener was in 2023 at Cleveland when they suffered a 24-3 drubbing in the rain.
While it has been the most common uniform combination overall, it’s rarely been used in divisional games.
In addition to the 2023 opener, the Bengals wore it for a 34-20 loss at Baltimore on a Thursday night in Week 11, 2023 – the game Joe Burrow suffered his season-ending wrist injury.
And they wore it for a 24-10 win at Pittsburgh in Week 3, 2021.
Here is the full list of 17 games in the white-white-black-black combo:
Week 15, 2024 – Bengals 37, Titans 27
Week 6, 2024 – Bengals 17, Giants 6
Week 2, 2024 – Chiefs 26, Bengals 25
Week 17, 2023 – Chiefs 25, Bengals 17
Week 11, 2023 – Ravens 34, Bengals 20
Week 4, 2023 – Titans 27, Bengals 3
Week 1, 2023 – Browns 24, Bengals 3
AFC CG, 2022 – Chiefs 23, Bengals 20
Divisional, 2022 – Bengals 27, Bills 10
Week 15, 2022 – Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23
Week 12, 2022 – Bengals 20, Titans 16
Week 6, 2022 – Bengals 30, Saints 26
AFC CG, 2021 – Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)
Divisional, 2021 – Bengals 19, Titans 16
Week 8, 2021 – Jets 34, Bengals 31
Week 6, 2021 – Bengals 34, Lions 11
Week 3, 2021 – Bengals 24, Steelers 10