Cincinnati Bengals Take Michigan Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins in Second Round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals add more trench help.

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals picked defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the 49th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Cincinnati was hoping to bolster the trenches early in this year's draft. They took offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the No. 18 pick on Thursday night. They came back in round two and added defensive line help. 

Jenkins joins a defensive line that includes Trey Hendrickson, Sheldon Rankins and BJ Hill. He should have an instant impact for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Bengals hadn’t drafted a defensive tackle in the second round since 2012 when they took Devon Still with the No. 1 overall pick.

