Bengals Release Uniform Combo for AFC North Showdown Against Browns
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping Sunday’s trip north to play the Cleveland Browns feels different – and looks different.
The Bengals will wear white jerseys, black pants, orange stripes, white socks and orange helmets Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.
Cincinnati has worn that combination only once during the team’s six-game losing streak in Cleveland, and that was in the 2021 finale when they rested their starters.
Since the uniform re-design in 2021, the Bengals are 6-4 when wearing this week’s combination.
The most recent game where they wore white jerseys, black pants, orange stripes and white socks was Week 16 last year in a 34-11 loss at Pittsburgh.
The other games with the combination have been:
Week 8, 2023 : Bengals 31, 49ers 17
Week 5, 2023: Bengals 34, Cardinals 20
Week 16, 2022: Bengals 22, Patriots 18
Week 5, 2022: Ravens 19, Bengals 17
Week 18, 2021: Browns 21, Bengals 16
Week 15, 2021: Bengals 15, Broncos 10
Week 11, 2021: Bengals 32, Raiders 13
Week 7, 2021: Bengals 41, Ravens 17
Week 2, 2021: Bears 20, Bengals 17
