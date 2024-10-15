All Bengals

Bengals Release Uniform Combo for AFC North Showdown Against Browns

Jay Morrison

Sep 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talk during warmups before the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping Sunday’s trip north to play the Cleveland Browns feels different – and looks different.

The Bengals will wear white jerseys, black pants, orange stripes, white socks and orange helmets Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.

Cincinnati has worn that combination only once during the team’s six-game losing streak in Cleveland, and that was in the 2021 finale when they rested their starters.

Since the uniform re-design in 2021, the Bengals are 6-4 when wearing this week’s combination.

The most recent game where they wore white jerseys, black pants, orange stripes and white socks was Week 16 last year in a 34-11 loss at Pittsburgh.

The other games with the combination have been:

Week 8, 2023 : Bengals 31, 49ers 17

Week 5, 2023: Bengals 34, Cardinals 20

Week 16, 2022: Bengals 22, Patriots 18

Week 5, 2022: Ravens 19, Bengals 17

Week 18, 2021: Browns 21, Bengals 16

Week 15, 2021: Bengals 15, Broncos 10

Week 11, 2021: Bengals 32, Raiders 13

Week 7, 2021: Bengals 41, Ravens 17

Week 2, 2021: Bears 20, Bengals 17

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.