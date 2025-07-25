Bengals Training Camp Day 3 Recap: Evan McPherson Disappoints Half of His Teammates with One-Point Field Goal
CINCINNATI – An odd scene developed at training camp Friday as Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson lined up for a practice-ending field goal attempt.
Half of McPherson’s teammates were screaming, jumping, waving towels, anything to try to distract him.
It didn’t work. McPherson drilled the 52-yard attempt to cap a 6-for-6 day and 12-for-12 start to camp.
The distraction techniques weren’t hatched by special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons as a way to try to simulate pressure for a kicker coming off a rough season in which he failed to deliver on a number of late-game attempts.
Instead, it was the result of Zac Taylor’s plan to create more competition and more urgency in camp with an eye on the team trying to overcome the slow starts to the regular season that have been an ongoing issue.
The made kick awarded a point to the offense. A miss would have given it to the defense, which is why those were the players trying to affect McPherson’s concentration.
The fifth-year kicker said he heard them but didn’t feel any pressure.
“It was more fun than anything,” McPherson said. “We have a group of guys that get together once a year in Gatlinburg and I can’t seem to figure out why I kick so well there, and it doesn’t translate to when I’m kicking by myself.
“I think it’s just the adrenaline you get being around the guys and competing and having fun.”
Some of the other competitions have involved basketball shooting contests, and there will be more of the on-field drills we’ve seen in the past with red zone lockout drills and other head-to-head action.
Through the first three practices and four days of training camp, the offense leads 3-1.
Play of the Day
Can an incompletion be the Play of the Day?
Given the throw that Joe Burrow made and the one-armed catch Ja’Marr Chase made, yes.
But it’s moot, much to the chagrin of cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and safety Jordan Battle.
The two were still going over the play at their lockers after practice when a reporter approached to ask them about it.
They, in turn, asked the reporter if he had video of it.
DJ Turner II wasn’t involved in the play, but he wanted to see the replay, too, as the trio peered at the reporter’s iPhone.
“He didn’t get the second foot down,” Taylor-Britt said of Chase.
“Play it again,” Battle requested.
The “ooohs” on the second view said it all as the defensive backs thought maybe Chase did complete the catch.
“You need to screen record that and play it in slow motion,” Battle said.
The tape didn’t lie. Chase caught the ball in the crook of his right arm and got two feet down in the corner of the end zone.
After talking about Chase’s route and the one-handed catch, Taylor-Britt changed the focus.
“That throw was f—king crazy,” he said.
This is his fourth training camp defending throws from Burrow in addition to three regular seasons watching him operate from the sideline.
That tells you how special the throw was, as Taylor-Britt couldn’t stop gushing about it.
“That was like the one he threw against the Ravens the last time we played them,” Taylor-Britt said.
That was the touchdown pass to Chase in the final seconds of last year’s 35-34 loss in Baltimore.
The same throw Burrow described on the Netflix show “Quarterback” as maybe the best throw he’s ever made.
Quote of the Day
“If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.” – Barrett Carter
The confident rookie linebacker from Clemson sounds – and, more importantly, looks – like he is ready to contribute to the reclamation project that is the Cincinnati defense.
3 Up
Jermaine Burton
The second-year receiver continues to make plays, and Friday was his best day yet as he caught a couple of touchdowns in the red zone and earlier ran away from Turner in coverage on a crossing route.
Burton got a little spicy after his leaping, twisting touchdown catch from Jake Browning, tossing the ball at safety Tycen Anderson.
DJ Ivey II
Special teams play is going to be Ivey’s path to making the 53-man roster, but he continues to instill confidence that if one of the starting cornerbacks has to miss time, he’ll be capable of filling the role.
Ivey’s best play of the day came in the end zone when he ripped away what would have been a touchdown reception by wide receiver Cole Burgess.
Tahj Boyd
The rookie running back continues to impress as a receiver, catching three passes and showing impressive burst after squaring his shoulders and heading up field.
3 Down
Lucas Patrick
The veteran offensive lineman had to leave practice early when an apparent lower right leg injury.
Patrick was wearing a compression sleeve on his left calf during practice, but when he emerged from the training room after practice, he had one on his right calf.
Daijahn Anthony
The talkative young safety had some words for Browning after a dump-off pass in a red-zone drill, telling the quarterback if he wants to move the chains then throw the ball and quick with the check downs.
A little bit later, Browning threw a red-zone touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Hudson and yelled “Take that, Daijahn.”
Amarius Mims
The right tackle committed the first false start of training camp. On the next play, Mims gave up a pressure by Myles Murphy, but Burrow still completed the pass to Mike Gesicki.
Attendance
The three players who stopped practicing early Thursday – wide receiver Tee Higgins, cornerback Josh Newton and Murphy – were back to work Friday as the Bengals had perfect attendance other than the guys who are injured lists (Erick All, Zack Moss and Seth McLaughlin) and the ones in contract squabbles (Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart).