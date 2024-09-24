Betting Line: Bengals Moderate Road Favorites Over Carolina Panthers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are betting favorites to get their first win on Sunday, but the spread is moving against them. Bettors are flocking to take the Panthers after they opened as six-point underdogs. That number has been bet down to 4.5 points at most sportsbooks.
Both teams are 1-2 against the spread, with Andy Dalton leading Carolina to an upset win this past Sunday. He is 2-1 against the Bengals all-time and can essentially end any realistic hopes of Cincinnati making the playoffs with another upset in a few days.
The game total is hovering around 47.5 points at major sportsbooks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
