Betting Line: Bengals Moderate Road Favorites Over Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati is 1-2 against the spread this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks toward the sideline as the Bengals lose to the Washington Commanders during Monday Night Football September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks toward the sideline as the Bengals lose to the Washington Commanders during Monday Night Football September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are betting favorites to get their first win on Sunday, but the spread is moving against them. Bettors are flocking to take the Panthers after they opened as six-point underdogs. That number has been bet down to 4.5 points at most sportsbooks.

Both teams are 1-2 against the spread, with Andy Dalton leading Carolina to an upset win this past Sunday. He is 2-1 against the Bengals all-time and can essentially end any realistic hopes of Cincinnati making the playoffs with another upset in a few days.

The game total is hovering around 47.5 points at major sportsbooks.

