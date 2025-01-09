Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents: Which of the 21 Stay, and Who Goes?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have 21 players whose contracts are expiring.
Who stays and who goes when the new league year arrives in March?
Let’s look at each player and assess their chances of returning as the franchise goes through its biggest upheaval since moving on from Marvin Lewis, with the firings of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, offensive line coach Frank Pollack, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and linebackers coach James Bettcher.
Ages are as of Sept. 1, 2025.
Tee Higgins
Position: Wide receiver
Age: 26
AAV: $21,860,000
Quarterback Joe Burrow has spent the last few weeks not just stumping for Higgins’ return but turning up the heat on the front office.
Burrow hasn’t come out and said it, but reading between the lines of his comments suggests he would be willing to restructure his contract to help Higgins remain in stripes.
Higgins has expressed his love for his teammates, coaches and the city, but he’s remained non-committal on his future, which is smart for anyone facing free agency.
But his decision to part ways with agent David Mulugheta and pair with Rocky Arceneaux, who also reps Ja’Marr Chase, make it easy to see the connections with both players looking for long-term deals this offseason.
The Bengals front office saw how good the offense was with Burrow-Chase-Higgins together, and it saw what it looks like when Higgins wasn’t on the field.
A month or so ago, it seemed as though Higgins was likely in his final season with the team, but today it feels more like a coin flip.
Chance of return: 50 percent
B.J. Hill
Position: Defensive tackle
Age: 30
AAV: $10,000,000
One of the most productive players on a defensive line desperate for more of it, Hill turns 30 in April.
The Bengals drafted Kris Jenkins in the second round and McKinnley Jackson in the third to be succession plans, and both rookies were showing growth as the season concluded.
Given all of the other high-priced issues the front office needs to deal with this offseason, Hill is likely to be playing somewhere else in 2025 if he’s seeking market value.
If he likes who the team hires as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, would he be willing to take a hometown discount and make a run at a Super Bowl ring?
Change of return: 25 percent
Mike Hilton
Position: Cornerback
Age: 31
AAV: $6,000,000
Hilton wanted to sign an extension before the season started, and he expressed an interest in returning last month, saying, “I would love to finish my career here.”
His coverage skills have shown decline, which is why Anarumo began taking him off the field in third-and-longer situations.
But Hilton is still one of the best blitzing corners in the league, and he continues to defend the run well.
It feels more like the Bengals will use DJ Turner II in the slot.
Chance of return: 15 percent
Trent Brown
Position: Offensive tackle
Age: 32
AAV: $4,800,000
He only played three games before suffering a season-ending patellar tendon injury.
It always felt as though he was just a stopgap until Amarius Mims was ready, and the rookie played well once given the chance to start.
The Bengals could look to a veteran tackle in the same price range again this offseason, but it won’t be Brown.
Change of return: 2 percent
Akeem Davis-Gaither
Position: Linebacker
Age: 27
AAV: $2,700,000
His value on special teams has been unquestioned, but Davis-Gaither also did a solid job filling in for Logan Wilson following a season-ending knee injury.
Davis-Gaither missed nine tackles, but there were five Bengals with worse missed tackle percentages than his 10.5, including fellow linebacker Germaine Pratt (11.2).
His likelihood of returning is probably tied to outside elements – the new defensive coordinator and his scheme and the front office’s decision on whether to move on from Germaine Pratt.
Davis-Gaither is still young and has value as a No. 3 or 4 linebacker and special teams ace.
Chance of return: 65 percent
Marco Wilson
Position: Cornerback
Age: 26
AAV: $2,600,000
Wilson played between 5-10 snaps per game after arriving in late November, and he held up pretty well in coverage.
The arrows are trending up for Dax Hill and DJ Turner II, who will be coming back from season-ending injuries, but retaining Wilson would make sense to pair with Josh Newton as depth pieces behind the starting group, which includes Cam Taylor-Britt.
Chance of return: 40 percent
Mike Gesicki
Position: Tight end
Age: 29
AAV: $2,500,000
The Bengals got great value from Gesicki in 2024 as he posted 65 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns on a cheap prove-it deal.
Gesicki talked about returning to Cincinnati the day after the team was eliminated from the playoffs, and given the connection he had with Burrow, it would make sense for both sides.
But there also could be other teams interested in his services for a much higher price, and the Bengals aren’t going to get into a bidding war for a No. 4 or 5 offensive option.
Chance of return: 60 percent
Cody Ford
Position: Offensive tackle/guard
Age: 28
AAV: $1,350,000
Another player who provided great value and plenty of snaps, Ford played left tackle, left guard and right tackle this season, drawing praise from head coach Zac Taylor.
Ford started at right tackle in the season finale, something he hadn’t done since his rookie year in 2019. And he held up well against the Steelers’ T.J. Watt.
His versatility and solid level of play coupled with his relationship with the other linemen after two seasons together make him a likely signing.
Chance of return: 75 percent
Joseph Ossai
Position: Defensive end
Age: 25
AAV: $1,300,000
The Bengals are desperate for pass rushers, so letting Ossai walk would seem like a mistake. But Ossai may have played himself out of the Bengals’ price range down the stretch.
He had at least a half sack in six of the final seven games while also increasing his pressure rates and his ability to stop the run.
Ossai won’t turn 25 until April, and he could be one of those players who blows away the market value estimates as every team is looking for pass rushing help and he is just entering his prime.
Chance of return: 33 percent
Tanner Hudson
Position: Tight end
Age: 30
AAV: $1,300,000
If the Bengals don’t re-sign Gesicki, Hudson’s chances go way up.
But he was rarely used and had one of the most costly fumbles of the season when he lost the ball just before the goal line in the season-opening loss to the Patriots.
Chance of return: 15 percent
Joe Bachie
Position: Linebacker
Age: 27
AAV: $1,300,000
Like Davis-Gaither, Bachie has been a valuable member of special teams while also serving as a serviceable backup on defense.
Chance of return: 60 percent
Vonn Bell
Position: Safety
Age: 30
AAV: $1,200,000
The Bengals brought Bell back to get the secondary on the same page after being one of the worst defenses in the league in terms of allowing explosive plays in 2023.
But while everyone praised Bell’s ability to play traffic cop, he showed decline in his skills and was replaced as the starter by Jordan Battle.
Bell expressed frustration with the decision, making it look as though there was no chance he would return next year.
Maybe a new coordinator could change his mind, but it’s still doubtful he’s back.
Chance of return: 5 percent
Trayveon Williams
Age: 27
AAV: $1,125,000
He’s one of the longest tenured Bengals, and yet he almost never sees the field.
The Bengals traded for Khalil Herbert rather than sliding Williams into the No. 2 role, and it appeared rookie Kendall Milton was ahead of him in the pecking order even if he was on the practice squad.
Williams time in Cincinnati seems to have run its course.
Chance of return: 10 percent
Jay Tufele
Position: Defensive tackle
Age: 26
AAV: $1,000,000
The Bengals are short on big-bodied run stoppers, which is something they need playing in the AFC North.
Tufele has been solid when called upon, but not so much that other teams are going to be chasing him down.
The Bengals could bring him back on a cheap deal and see how free agency and the draft pans out, then figure out of the depth chart in training camp.
Chance of return: 33 percent
Cam Sample
Position: Defensive line
Age: 25
AAV: $1,067,000
‘Underrated’ is a word to describe both Sample’s play as well as the effects felt from his season-ending injury.
His inside-outside versatility along the defensive line was something Anarumo loved to lean on despite Sample being undersized.
Sample tore his Achilles the first week of August, so the Bengals may wait until closer to training camp to see where he is in his recovery – and how much they add in the draft/free agency – before making a decision on bringing him back.
Chance of return: 55 percent
D’Ante Smith
Position: Offensive tackle
Age: 27
AAV: $994,836
Smith has never really panned out, but there is just enough there to think the Bengals could bring him back at a similar price to have more guard/tackle depth heading into camp.
Chance of return: 50 percent
Cal Adomitis
Position: Long snapper
Age: 27
AAV: $985,000
Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has lamented the lack of consistency in the field goal operation, so letting a quality long snapper leave would fly in the face of reason.
Long snapper salaries don’t vary much, and Adomitis has been a strong replacement since taking over in Week 2 of 2022 following Clark Harris’ injury.
He’s a restricted free agent, which means the Bengals match any offer another team makes.
Chance of return: 98 percent
Chris Evans
Position: Running back
Age: 27
AAV: $913,000
He was going to get cut before he suffered the season ending injury in the preseason.
Chance of return: 1 percent
Khalil Herbert
Position: Running back
Age: 27
AAV: $902,000
The way the Bengals leaned so heavily on Chase Brown after the Zack Moss injury, it doesn’t seem as though they would invest that much in a backup running back.
Moss will count $4.8 million against the cap, but if they cut him, they would save $3 million, which would be more than enough to retain Herbert if that’s what they elect to do.
A lot will depend on what kind of interest Herbert gets in free agency.
Chance of return: 51 percent
Jaxson Kirkland
Position: Guard
Age: 27
AAV: $795,000
Kirkland made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp but only played two games before suffering a torn biceps in Week 5.
Had he stayed healthy, he may have had a shot to wrestle the starting job from Cordell Volson as his struggles continued.
He’s an exclusive rights free agent, which means he can’t negotiate with other teams if the Bengals tender him an offer. And it’s almost certain they will.
Chance of return: 95 percent
Ryan Rehkow
Position: Punter
Age: 26
AAV: $795,000
The rookie from BYU ranked sixth in net punting average (43.3) and 10th in gross punting average (49.1).
Both of those numbers are Bengals franchise records.
And his 80-yard punt in the opener against New England is the longest in team history.
A late addition to a three-man battle in training camp, Rehkow won the job by default when Brad Robbins suffered a hip flexor injury a couple of weeks into camp.
Rehkow proved worthy of the job in 2024 and beyond, and the fact that he’s an exclusive rights free agent cements it.
Chance of return: 100 percent
