Cincinnati Bengals Top 30 Visit Tracker For 2025 NFL Draft Prospects
CINCINNATI – As the days tick down to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals are busy bringing in prospects for Top 30 visits.
Past years have proven how much the Bengals value these pre-draft visits as numerous players they have selected have come from their Top 30 pool.
In 2024, first-round tackle Amarius Mims, third-round defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, fourth-round tight end Erick All and seventh-round safety Daijahn Anthony made pre-draft visits to Cincinnati.
In 2023, the list included first-round defensive end Myles Murphy, sixth-round wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and seventh-round cornerback DJ Ivey II.
So who are the players meeting with the Bengals this April?
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
The Bengals are less than a month away from the deadline to make a decision on the fifth-year option for safety-turned-cornerback Dax Hill, and they’ll likely having something to say about the future of starting safety Geno Stone sooner than that.
Emmanwori could be in play for the Bengals at No. 17 as the consensus top safety in the class with his ball skills and tackling ability, which is why they scheduled him to visit, as reported by Josh Kendall.
Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins
One of two running backs from the national champion Buckeyes, Judkins is the first to visit Cincinnati, per Jordan Schultz.
The return of Samaje Perine in free agency to pair with emerging star Chase Brown didn’t eliminate to the need to add to the room, it probably just delayed it to Day 3.
But if Judkins or another running back with receiving skills is available when the Bengals pick at 49, you can’t rule out the team adding another offensive weapon.
Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
The Bengals love their Buckeyes, and Sawyer's visit, first reported by Dan Hope could lead to him adding to the legacy.
The Bengals need pass-rush help, and the Trey Hendrickson situation remains in limbo.
Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
A Day 3 option at linebacker, Martin has intriguing upside after a breakout 2023 season followed by a season-ending knee injury last year that limited him to just five games.
A visit, first reported by Ryan Fowler, will help the Bengals sort out his risk level.
Charles Grant, OT, William and Mary
An FCS All American, Grant hails from the alma mater of Bengals scouting director Mike Potts, which should serve as an easy ice breaker on his visit, first reporter by Justin Melo.
Guard is the bigger need for the Bengals, but Grant could be the type of versatile lineman they covet, one who could play guard or be the swing tackle, which is another position they need to fill.
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota (Cameron Wolfe)
With an elite RAS score, Ersery could fill the role of swing tackle immediately and serve as a succession plan for Orlando Brown Jr. after his contract runs out following the 2026 season.
Cameron Wolfe was first to report Ersery’s visit with the Bengals.
Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon
Another college tackle who could start his career at guard, Conerly held up well against Penn State’s Abdul Carter, an expected Top 3 pick, in the Big Ten Championship game.
The offensive line is going to be a major focus in the draft, so it makes sense the position is heavily represented among Top 30 visits as well, with Conerly’s first reported by James Crepea.