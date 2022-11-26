All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 11 Matchup With Tennessee Titans

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Titans to improve to 7-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. They're favored in the matchup.

Will they get it done? Here are our staff predictions:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 6-4

Tennessee owns the the second best rushing defense in the league, giving up just 82.2 yards per game on the ground. It’s an impressive stance on when you look at the way they started the season by getting gashed for 238 yards rushing by the Giants in their first game and over 100 yards rushing by the Bills in Week 2. Since then, they’ve allowed just 60 yards per game winning seven of their last eight games.

The Bengals will be without Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon. He remains in concussion protocol after suffering a concussion last week against the Steelers.

The good news is that Samaje Perine went off against the Steelers catching three touchdown balls and he will be relied on to take over in the backfield. With Tennessee being such a stingy defense, they’ve got to figure out a way to score quickly which brings me to the next big factor in this game.

Ja’Marr Chase has a chance to return on Sunday, which could be really fun for Bengals fans. Tennessee’s defense has nine interceptions but their pass defense is ranked near the bottom of the league (30th).

They’ve given up 18 passing touchdowns on the year and now they’re going to face one of the best passing attacks in the NFL lead by Joe Burrow. If Chase and Burrow get back into rhythm quickly, it’s a wrap in Nashville.

I’m wondering why the narrative has again surrounded Cincinnati’s ability to stop Darrick Henry? It’s like people have amnesia about what the Bengals did when they faced Tennessee in the playoffs last year allowing Henry just 62 rushing yards on 20 carries. The Bengals have proven that they have the blue print to stop him if they execute like they should.

The Bengasl win a close one in overtime.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Titans 21

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 5-5

Something's gotta give in this AFC Divisional round rematch. The Titans (1.5 point underdogs) are red-hot, winning seven of their past eight games after a similar 0-2 start as the Bengals.

That includes eight straight games covering the spread, the longest active streak in the league. Since 2012, Only six other teams hold that long of a streak. Good thing Burrow specializes in busting these runs.

Burrow has faced a team off a spread cover in their previous game 17 times in his career—he is 15-2 ATS, covering by 8.4 PPG.

He has also faced a team on at least a two-game ATS win streak 10 times. He is 8-2 SU and 9-1 ATS.

The Titans are the only one of those seven teams to go on this run averaging less than 20 points per game. That's where the Bengals offense becomes too much. Samaje Perine was more than competent using the screen game as an extension of the rushing attack last week.

Burrow is a flamethrower right now capable of shouldering the whole load. Since Chase got injured, he's been fantastic, ranking top-10 in passing EPA, success rate, and completion percentage over expectation. It culminated in the PFF's highest grade for any QB last week.

The Chiefs are the only good offense Tennessee has faced on their current seven-game streak holding opponents to 20 points or less. Yet, Kansas City averaged 5.5 yards per play in that game, but went 2-of-4 in the red zone.

Burrow cashes those chances this week to win a thriller.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Titans 24



Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 6-4

The Bengals face their toughest road test of the season this week against Tennessee.

Henry steals the headlines, rightfully so, coming into this matchup as the first 1,000 yard rusher in the league thus this season and his ability to take over games. However, the storyline to watch is on the other side of the ball: Cincinnati's offense vs. the Titans' defense.

The Bengals have one of the most explosive offenses; they're top-five in passing yards, first downs, third down conversion rate, and red zone touchdown percentage per game. Burrow spreads the wealth between his offensive weapons and is likely to get his top target back this week with Chase.

Tennessee has won seven of their last eight in large part to their defense. They have allowed the fewest rushing yards, lowest third down conversion rate, 74 quarterback hits (5th-most), and 30 sacks (10th-most).

The difference in this game is if Burrow can be kept clean and given time in the pocket. Burrow is elite when the offensive line wins and the Titans' pass defense has given up 2,668 yards (6th-most), 266.8 yards per game (3rd-most), and 18 touchdowns (5th-most).

The Bengals prove they're contenders, but come up just short in the Music City.

Prediction: Titans 24, Bengals 23



Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 7-3

The Titans are a pretty good team, but the Bengals have seemed to figure out their offensive struggles and will get a huge boost this week from Chase’s potential return. I think they hold a lead early in this game and the offense has another good performance.

Defensively, DJ Reader is back and Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt playing well is a good sign that this team can at least slow down Henry. If they can achieve that, it will come down to preventing Tannehill from beating the Bengals. Cincinnati pulls out a close one on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Titans 21



Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 6-4

The Bengals go on the road to face the Titans in a rematch of the divisional round where the Bengals were able to win, despite giving up nine sacks. The Titans are a consistently underrated team and will pose a serious challenge to the Bengals.

With a defense that over performs it's talent on paper and a strong rushing offense, the Bengals could have their hands full this Sunday.

The game could come down to Reader and this run defense that stifled Henry in the matchup last year. I think they are up to the task.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Titans 24



Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 6-4

Bengals looking for 3 wins in row for the first time this season and they currently control their playoff destiny. Titans have a defense that doesn’t get enough credit and yes, they are looking for a little bit of revenge against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs. I look for the Bengals offense to continue to roll even without Mixon. Adding Chase would do wonders too—even if he's on a snapcount. I trust the Bengals defense to stop Tannehill and slow down Henry enough to get the win.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Titans 24



Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 6-4

The Titans will lean on Henry to keep their offense on the field and keep Burrow on the sidelines. Expect the Bengals to move the ball with Burrow’s arm against a below-average passing defense that is much stronger against the run. With or without Chase, I expect a close game til the end. A field goal may seal a victory for either team, much like the AFC Divisional matchup in 2021.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Titans 24



James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 6-4

A lot of eyes will be on Henry for the Tennessee Titans, and rightfully so. However, a player that Bengals fans should be concerned about is wide receiver Treylon Burks. He's worked his way back from injury and performed well last week against the Green Bay Packers, finishing with over 100 yards. With a focus on trying to limit Henry's production, Burks could be the guy that gives Cincinnati trouble.

That said, the Bengals are starting to click and their offense should be able to do enough to squeak this one out. It'll be a late rocket off the leg of Evan "Money Mac" McPherson that gives the Bengals the victory

Prediction: Bengals 23, Titans 21



James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 6-4

Chase's return would be huge for an offense that's averaging 31.4 points-per-game over their past five contests. They're 4-1 over that span.

Burrow was beat up mentally and physically when the Bengals beat the Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs. This game will be close, but Burrow, Chase and company make one more play than the Titans.

McPherson kicks another game winner at Nissan Stadium.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Titans 20



