    • November 21, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Andy Dalton Throws 49-Yard TD to Give Bears Lead Over Ravens

    Chicago has the lead late in the fourth quarter.
    Author:

    The Bengals are just one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North. With Lamar Jackson out, there's at least a chance Baltimore could lose to Chicago on Sunday.

    Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields left the game with an injury, which cleared the way for an old friend to help out the Bengals.

    Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin on 4th-and-11 to give the Bears a 13-9 lead late in the fourth quarter. 

    He also threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney to give the Bears a 7-6 lead earlier in the game. Watch the play below. 

    Update: The Bears' defense was shredded by Tyler Huntley and company and the Ravens beat Chicago 16-13 following a last second touchdown by Devonta Freeman. 

    Baltimore improves to 7-3 and will maintain its' flead in the AFC North.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
