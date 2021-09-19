Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Bears
CINCINNATI — The Bengals believe they can exceed expectations and make a playoff run this season. They got off to a good start in Week 1 with a 27-24 win over the Vikings.
Joe Burrow and company are hoping to keep the momentum going on Sunday in Chicago.
Cornerback Trae Waynes, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Nick McCloud, offensive lineman D'Ante Smith, offensive tackle Fred Johnson and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin are inactive.
The Bengals also elevated veteran safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. He's active for today's game.
The Bears will be without defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, quarterback Nick Foles, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, defensive lineman Alex Taylor, tight end Jesper Hoster and Trevis Gipson.
For more on this matchup, go here. Check out my official prediction for the game below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!
You May Also Like:
Three Keys to the Bengals Beating the Bears in Chicago
Bengals at Bears: All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks
Zac Taylor Deserves Praise for Being a Modern NFL Head Coach
Tee Higgins Planning to Change Jersey Number
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd
Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"
Watch: Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week
Bengals Sign Veteran Safety, Place Ricardo Allen on Injured Reserve
Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings
Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win
Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings
Cincinnati opens as underdogs in Week 2 Matchup against Chicago
Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension
Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings
Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota
Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win
Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings
Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals