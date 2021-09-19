Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Bears

Cincinnati is hoping to start 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals believe they can exceed expectations and make a playoff run this season. They got off to a good start in Week 1 with a 27-24 win over the Vikings.

Joe Burrow and company are hoping to keep the momentum going on Sunday in Chicago.

Cornerback Trae Waynes, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Nick McCloud, offensive lineman D'Ante Smith, offensive tackle Fred Johnson and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin are inactive.

The Bengals also elevated veteran safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. He's active for today's game.

The Bears will be without defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, quarterback Nick Foles, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, defensive lineman Alex Taylor, tight end Jesper Hoster and Trevis Gipson.

For more on this matchup, go here. Check out my official prediction for the game below.

