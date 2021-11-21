Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Raiders

    Cincinnati is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.
    The Bengals are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race on Sunday against the Raiders. 

    Cincinnati and Las Vegas have both lost back-to-back games. 

    The Bengals will be without defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. The rookie is currently dealing with a knee injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was officially ruled out on Saturday afternoon

    Wide receivers Auden Tate and Trenton Irwin are also inactive. Darius Phillip is expected to be the kick returner, with Chris Evans as his backup. 

    Linebacker Clay Johnston and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III are also inactive. 

    Tight end Mason Schreck will make his 2021 debut. The Bengals activated him from the practice squad on Saturday with Mitch Wilcox on the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List.

