Should Joe Burrow and his teammates ignore the NFLPA and workout together like Tom Brady and the Bucs?

CINCINNATI — Tom Brady continues to lead workouts with his Buccaneers teammates in Florida, despite the NFLPA advising players to stop working out in groups.

Should Joe Burrow and the Bengals take a page out of the Bucs' playbook?

Burrow has talked with his teammates about working out together for months. It hasn't happened yet because of COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the NFL season.

They talked about potentially working out together in California, which is where Burrow threw to John Ross before the draft, but that appears unlikely.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic is reporting that A.J. Green and Burrow are still hoping to get together after the Fourth of July holiday.

A potential workout with Green, Ross, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Auden Tate could do wonders for Burrow as he prepares for his rookie season.

He hasn't met most of these guys in person. They've exchanged text messages and talked virtually, but the No. 1 pick has only thrown passes to one player on the roster and that was before the draft.

They're holding out hope about working out together next month. Training camp set to start on July 24.

‘‘Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” NFLPA Medical Director Tom Mayer said in a statement. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months."

Will the Bengals be willing to ignore the NFLPA's advice and workout together like Brady is doing with the Buccaneers?

Brady and the Bucs have worked out together for weeks. The group has grown over time. More than 10 Tampa Bay players, including Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Chris Godwin and multiple cornerbacks have joined Brady.

The Bengals should only workout together if they feel like they can do it in a safe manner. The players themselves might not be taking a major risk — they're young, healthy and in great shape, but they have families. Their children, parents and wives could be considered high-risk for one reason or another. There's no reason for Burrow, Green, Ross or anyone else to take an unnecessary chance when training camp is just a few weeks away.

If they can get together and do it safely, then it would give Burrow and his teammates a boost before training camp. If not, then they'll have to adapt like they've done all offseason.