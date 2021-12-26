Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Cincinnati improved to 9-6 on the season.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens 41-21 on Sunday afternoon to improve to 9-6 on the season. They're in sole possession of first place in the AFC North with just two games remaining. 

    Watch their postgame celebration, which includes game balls for their top performers below.

